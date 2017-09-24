Whoa! Bernice Burgos just shared a white-hot clip of herself twerking and you do not want to miss this!

Let’s face it, Bernice Burgos has got moves! It’s not difficult to understand how the 37-year-old stunner caught T.I.‘s, 36, eye at one time! And she just proved yet again that she can turn heads whenever she feels like it! On Sept. 24, the native New Yorker decided to gift her 3.2 million Instagram followers with something extra special! She posted an insanely hot clip of herself cutting a rug to the Nghtmre remix of J Balvin‘s “Mi Gente” and it will take your breath away!

Clad in a white tank and grey sweats Bernice happily put her super-impressive twerking skills on display! This girl belongs on the dance floor! “Mood for tonight #Angels is going to be turnt!!” she captioned the jaw-dropping video. Baseball and twerking! Is this how Bernice typically does Sunday? If so, sign us up! Head here to check out more pics of this gorgeous model!

As we previously reported, Bernice shared a cryptic message on Sept. 23 that just might have been meant for T.I.! She shared a post with the words: “When something is broken it can never be fixed.” Could this be a not-subtle-at-all jab at Tip now that he and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are said to be back together? It’s no secret that Bernice’s alleged tryst with the media mogul rocked their marriage. “Even though Bernice is out of the picture, she’s still on Tiny‘s mind,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny checks up on her on social media and compares herself to her all the time. Tiny’s still haunted by Bernice — Bernice nearly destroyed her marriage, so just forgetting about her is not an option.” One look at this clip and it’s easy to see why!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Bernice’s twerking as much as us!? Let us know below!