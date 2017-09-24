Ariel Winter’s 12 Sexiest Red Carpet Looks: Cleavage-Baring Gowns & More

Ariel Winter is always the one to watch on the red carpet. Time and time again, Ariel rocks some of the sexiest and most glamorous dresses we’ve ever seen. This girl never makes a fashion misstep!

Bow down to Ariel Winter! The Modern Family starlet has become one of those celebrities you’re constantly waiting to hit up the red carpet at an event. Ariel is constantly changing up her looks and taking fashion risks. The actress is extremely confident with her body and loves to walk red carpets in very sexy outfits. At the 2017 Emmys, Ariel stepped out onto the red carpet in one incredibly sexy gown. She wore a black gown with a high neckline, thigh-high slits, and a plunging back. Ariel is known for showing off cleavage on the red carpet, but she decided to try something new. “I was just looking for something different. I loved it and thought it was a beautiful dress,” she told PEOPLE. “I usually do cleavage and not legs so I decided to switch it up!”

Well, her dress was one of the best of the night! She definitely took her look in a different direction for the 2017 Emmys. Unfortunately, Ariel had to battle critics of her hot look. She took to Instagram to slam her haters. “We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just ‘dumb sl*ts,’” she wrote. You tell those haters off, Ariel!

At the 2016 Emmys, Ariel dazzled in a sparkling sheer dress. She looked like a silver goddess! The actress is definitely a big fan of sparkles! She wore a glittery gold dress with sheer paneling to the 2017 SAG Awards. While she could have played it safe without the sheer parts, Ariel decided to take her look to the next level.

Her sexiest look to date has to be the mini she wore to a screening of Modern Family’s season 8 finale in March 2017. Ariel stepped out in a mini dress that featured a high neckline and a plunging mesh cutout that allowed her to show off a lot of cleavage. If you look up fierce in the dictionary, you’ll probably find Ariel Winter’s name. You go, girl! Take a look at the rest of her sexiest red carpet looks in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which of Ariel’s red carpet looks is your favorite? Let us know!