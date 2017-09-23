Alaves Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Soccer Match Online

Real Madrid…lost? Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to La Liga was spoiled with a shocking defeat. Can they recover? Real faces Alvaes on Sept. 23 at 10:15 AM ET so tune in to see if they turn it around!

Here’s something that doesn’t happen every day: Real Madrid is coming off a loss. The normally dominant Los Blancos were suffered an embarrassing defeat by the hands of Real Betis, of all teams. If that wasn’t bad enough, that game was Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to La Liga after serving a 5-game suspension. With Real taking a tumble down to seventh place on the table, it’s time for Los Blancos to get their act together, or their hopes of repeating as Primera Division champs will go up in smoke. Expect them to come out with all guns blazing when they meet Deportivo Alaves at Mendizorrotza Stadium for this exciting match.

“This is the reality and nothing changes that,” team captain Sergio Ramos, 31, said after the loss, per ESPN FC. “We haven’t won against rivals that in the past we would have beaten. We have to take a good look in the mirror and know that we must improve what we are doing, especially at home. We are the same players that won titles [La Liga and Champions League] a few months ago and we just have to believe in ourselves and be united.”

Cristiano’s return (really, his season debut since he sat out the first month of La Liga) was ruined. All of Madrid’s 27 shots on goal missed, and it seemed as if this game was going to a 0-0 tie until Antonio Sanabria, 21, stole the win by netting a point in extra time. The former Barcelona player used his head – literally – to bash in a pass from Antonio Barragain, 30, to give Betis the win. If Los Verdiblancos can pull off the upset, can Alavaes do the same and give Real Madrid back-to-back losses?

