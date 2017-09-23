Travis Scott Is ’Super Psyched’ After Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Reports — He’d Love To Start A Family

OMG! We’re still dying over the reports that Kylie Jenner might be pregnant! And, according to our sources, Travis Scott is just as excited as we are! Here’s what we know!

We’re still struggling to make sense of the reports that Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly expecting her first child! So exciting! We’re also learning to new details about the allegedly child’s father’s reaction to the reports! Of course we’re referring to Travis Scott, 25! And we’re hearing through the grapevine that the rapper can’t wait to take on fatherhood! Want more pics of Kylie and Travis’ relationship? Head right here!

“The pregnancy wasn’t planned, but both Kylie and Travis are absolutely thrilled,” a source close to Kylie tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie has always wanted to be a young mom, and she’s always wanted a baby girl, so she feels she is doubly blessed. Kylie fell pregnant just weeks after she started dating Travis, and it was a complete surprise to her, but she immediately knew she wanted to keep the baby. At first, she was apprehensive about telling Travis, but she didn’t need to be as he was really, really happy. This is will be Travis’ first child and he’s super psyched about being a father, and he’s going to spoil the baby, and Kylie, like crazy!” Obviously this insider is referencing reports that the reality star knows she’s got a little girl on the way!

Although neither Kylie, Travis, nor the Kardashian klan have confirmed the news, they have all remained surprisingly tight-lipped about the topic on social media, leading fans to wonder if a big reveal is on the way! Kylie was also noticeably absent from New York Fashion Week this year, where she is typically a staple at runway shows. Could she be hiding her bump? We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU loving Travis’ reaction to the reports?! Let us know below!