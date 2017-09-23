Tiny Moves Back In With T.I. But She’s Keeping Her House As A Back-Up Plan

Tiny is living with T.I. again! However, according to our sources, she’s not quite ready to give up her own house! Here’s why!

After months of turmoil, it appears T.I., 36, and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, are doing better than ever! In fact, according to our insiders, she’s already living with the media mogul again! But she’s decided to keep her own home for the time being as well. Word has it, it’s there just in case things go south again. Check out loads more T.I. and Tiny photos right here!

“T.I. & Tiny are living together again but she’s not ready to give up her house yet,” a friend of Tiny’s shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s her security and she likes having it. If things stay the way they are right now there’ll come a time when she’s ready to let it go but right now she wants to have it as her back–up plan.” So smart! Because, although things appear to be going swimmingly between these two right now, you never know! Let’s hope their relationship sticks this time!

As we previously reported, Tiny joined the other members of Xscape for a very special visit to Wendy Williams‘, 53, talk show on Sept. 22. Why so special? Because T.I. has been feuding with the daytime host for some time now! But, thankfully, Wendy kept it classy and didn’t bring up all the bad blood between her and Tiny’s fella. She did however give Tip a shout out at the end, telling Tiny: “Tell your friend I said hey.” As you can imagine, T.I. didn’t like that one bit!

“It didn’t go over well with him, he’s not into saying anything to Wendy right now,” a source close to Tiny previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She bugs the hell out of him and he’s still a little bothered with Tiny for going on the show. But he’s keeping it moving, he’s got bigger things to think about than Wendy Williams.” Let’s hope so!

