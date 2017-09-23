14 Adorable Pics Of T.I. & Tiny That Have Us Really Hoping They’re Back Together For Good

T.I. and Tiny have kept us guessing about the status of their relationship for the last several months! Since they seem to be back ON this week, we’re looking back at their cutest photos in hopes that the love will last.

When our eyewitnesses caught T.I. and Tiny packing on the PDA at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors on Sept. 17, our cold hearts melted and we were immediately given hope that the romance was back on for good. Unfortunately, there’s been several instances of hope like this since the longtime couple split in December, but considering they still haven’t made any moves to make their divorce official, we’re not going to give up just yet. After all, they have three kids together, and are each close with one another’s kids from their previous relationships, so they HAVE to make it work, right?!

The last few months have been super rocky for T.I. and Tiny. After she filed for divorce, he was romantically linked to the gorgeous Bernice Burgos, and rumors quickly spread that the reason for the split was because he cheated on Tiny with the model. However, Tiny was pretty quick to squash those reports in April, although she still seemed pretty set on not getting back together with the rapper at that time. Over the summer, though, the exes spent a lot of time together, and even took a vacation with their kids to the Bahamas. Clearly, the frequent reunions have done them well, as they very much looked into one another at the Hip Hop Honors.

During an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Sept.22, Tiny confirmed she’s “still married,” and revealed she and Tip are continuing to try and work it out. We certainly have faith that this reconciliation is the real deal, but just in case it’s not, click through the gallery above and check out the pair’s cutest pics to reminisce on the good times!

HollywoodLifers, do you think T.I. and Tiny will all off their divorce? Or is their relationship definitely over?