Fergie, Gwen Stefani, J. Lo & 7 More Songstresses Who Got Even Hotter After 40

Some people just get better with age! These nine singers have been in the industry for quite some time, and somehow, they’re looking better now than ever. From Gwen Stefani to Jennifer Lopez and more, check out the sexiest female singers over 40!

Can we have whatever water these nine ladies are drinking…because they are seriously slaying the game these days. All nine women in the gallery above are over 40 years old, yet they’re all still absolutely killing it in their careers. Not to mention, they’re all looking their absolute best, too! Seriously, from their skin to their fabulous physiques, these gals are totally peaking at the right time. I mean, really, Jennifer Lopez, do you even age!? The woman is 48 years old and has a Las Vegas residency AND television show, not to mention she’s a judge on World of Dance, in a serious relationship with Alex Rodriguez AND has two kids. She does all that AND still looks incredible all. the. time!

Then there’s Gwen Stefani, 47, who, like J.Lo, has always been fit and in good shape. However, for most of her career, her style was not refined, and she didn’t play up just how attractive she is, which she totally could have. These days, though, she has a newfound confidence that’s sexier than ever, and she’s looking more youthful than we’ve seen in years. Hmm…perhaps this could have something to do with her relationship with Blake Shelton?! Clearly, he’s done her good!

And how about Fergie?! At 42, she’s putting out her first album in years, and she hasn’t shied away from playing up her sex appeal in the promotion. If you got it, why not flaunt it, right?! Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more super hot songstresses who you won’t believe are older than 40!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the sexiest female singer over 40?