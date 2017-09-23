Selena Gomez’s New Puppy Helping Her Heal With ‘Love & Support’ After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez’s pooch is making her happier than ever and he’s helping her heal with ‘love and support’ after her kidney transplant, an expert revealed to HL EXCLUSIVELY. Find out why a dog’s affection is so magical!

Selena Gomez, 25, and The Weeknd’s, 27, puppy is more than a furry friend! The singer’s precious new pooch Charlie, an adorable Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, is likely helping Selena cope and heal after her kidney transplant. “They’re super smart and sweet, and I can definitely understand why she would have one as an emotional support animal as they bring a lot of love and comfort and they cuddle very well,” Certified Dog Trainer, Elisha Stynchula shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The King Charles Spaniel is such a beautiful dog especially as puppies. And, they won’t get any larger than about 20 pounds, so again, they’re amazing for cuddling.” Click here for more pics of The Weeknd and Selena.

“The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is bred to be a companion,” she revealed about the breed’s behavior patterns. “I see that they are prone to separation anxiety because they bond very strongly with their humans. They’re essentially lap dogs, though they wouldn’t quite fall into the Toy category. Carrying it with her everywhere will make it tough for it to leave her if she ever needs to leave the house because they do get very attached.” Selena was last spotted holding tight to her precious brown and white dog on Sept. 15, while leaving the Chelsea apartment she shares with her loving boyfriend.

The “Fetish” singer recently made a heartbreaking confession, admitting that she received a kidney from her BFF, Francia Raisa, 29, over the summer and that’s why she was MIA. Due to her battle with Lupus, she had to get the surgery to improve her health. While she heals, Selena and The Weeknd have been loving getting to know their new pup and they’ve clearly formed a bond. He even shared a hilarious video of Charlie chewing on his sneakers and joked, “not the kicks fam.” As we previously reported, The Weeknd majorly stepped in to be a support system for Selena, so she’s surrounded by love!

