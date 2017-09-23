Prince Harry Officially 1st Royal To Meet A Trump Since Election: See Photo With First Lady Melania

When Prince Harry sat down with Melania Trump on Sept. 23, he made history – sorta – by becoming the first member of the British monarchy to meet with a Trump since they moved into the White House.

Are congratulations in order? Maybe. Prince Harry, 33, earned the honor(?) of being the first member of the English royal family to meet with a member of the Trumps since Donald, 71, was elected president. He and Melania Trump, 47, met in Toronto for the 2017 Invictus games, the event Harry founded to raise awareness to men and women soldiers injured in combat. Harry and Melania met for 30 minutes before he had to cut out to attend the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge, according to Daily Mail.

Harry reportedly seemed awkward when he first met with Melania, but always the charmer, the young prince found a way to strike up some small talk. He began his conversation by saying how Melania has “been very busy” as of late. The First Lady of the United States returned the compliment by saying Harry was doing a “fantastic job” with the Invictus games, according to The Hill. It was pleasant enough. As it turns out, this wasn’t a first time Melania met a member of the British crown. She and Donald met with Prince Charles, 68, in 2005 at the Modern Museum of Art in 2005. Who would have known that twelve years later, the Trumps would be representing the USA at international events the Invictus games?

When British Prime Minister Theresa May, 60, visited the White House earlier in 2017, she announced that Queen Elizabeth II, 91, had invited the Trumps to visit the United Kingdom. However, had Sadiq Khan had his way, Harry or any other citizen of the U.K. would ever come face to face with a Trump. “I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Sadiq said. Trump seemed to alienate the Brits even more when he called the Parson Green subway bombers “losers” who were “in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

While it was fine to see Harry chat with Melania, royalists are eagerly awaiting his first appearance with another woman – namely, his girlfriend Meghan Markle, 36. Meghan is expected to join Harry in making their first appearance as a couple at an official royal event. She’s thrilled at the chance to finally “share their love for each other out in the open,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Meghan is in Toronto, the location of the 2017 Invictus games, to shoot her show, Suits. While she wasn’t there to meet Melania, will she be with Harry during the closing ceremony? Fingers crossed.

