Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make 1st Public Appearance At Invictus Games

It’s finally happened! Well, sort of. After more than a year of dating, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first official appearance together at the Invictus Games on Sept. 23. Except, they were seated separately!

Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry, 33, seem to spend most of their time together overseas, but this week, he’s in her neck of the woods for the 2017 Invictus Games! The beloved Royal is in Toronto for the Paralympic-style event, so naturally, the pair have found time to spend together — including in an OFFICIAL capacity at the Invictus Games. Yep, for the first time, Meghan accompanied Harry to an official event, although sadly they didn’t sit side-by-side! The actress looked absolutely stunning in a maroon dress with a red leather jacket draped over her shoulders. We can’t get enough of this stylish look! Not too far away sat Harry looking dapper in a blue suit. Head here for more pics of this stunning couple!

When Harry and Meghan first got together, they were able to keep things on the DL for about six months. News of their romance broke at the end of October 2016, and the story blew up. Just one week later, Harry was forced to publicly defend Meghan after she received major “sexist and racist” hate online, thus confirming the relationship was the real deal. They still managed to keep things pretty private after that, but in Sept. 2017, Meghan finally discussed the romance for the first time in a tell-all interview with Vanity Fair. She gushed over her man, revealing that they’re “happy” and “in love,” and all of our hearts melted!

It’s a big deal that these two made their first public appearance as a couple in general, but since it was at the Invictus Games, it’s even more important. After all, the event is SUPER close to Harry’s heart, as he founded it in 2014 to raise awareness about the difficulties faced by wounded service members. This year was likely the MOST special though, since he had such an important person close by!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get engaged soon!? Let us know!