If you mess with a warrior you’re gonna get attacked! LeBron James took to Twitter on Sept. 23 to bash President Donald Trump for uninviting his teammate Steph Curry to the White House. Check out his epic diss here!

LeBron James, 32, came for President Donald Trump, 71, today, Sept. 23, for the outrageous comments he made about his Golden State Warriors teammate Steph Curry, 29. Steph recently said he was going to skip the team’s White House visit in honor of them winning the national championship. Trump fired back like a child, saying Steph had been uninvited, so he couldn’t come anyway. LeBron was quick to stand up for his baller bro and tweeted this savage slam at Trump. “U bum,” he addressed the president. “@StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” Ouch! Click here to see pics of other celebs protesting Trump.

If you hadn’t already guess, LeBron was a big supporter of Hillary Clinton, 69, for president in the 2016 election. He was also one of the celebs who very passionately spoke out against the president when the disturbing tape of him speaking about women so graphically to Billy Bush, 45, was leaked. So, obviously, LeBron was already not a fan of the president’s. But he clearly took it very personally that Trump would bash his teammate for protesting the Warriors trip to the White House. To top it all off, Steph isn’t even the first professional athlete to skip a meet and greet with the president, since, well, Trump became president.

Surprise, surprise, but this isn’t even the first time Trump has stirred up some drama with a star this week. The commander in chief started to attack the NFL yesterday, Sept. 22. Trump said team owners should actually sack players who choose to sit during the national anthem. Today, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell slammed Trump, saying the president is showing “a lack of respect” for both the football league and its players. Trump has also gotten in a Twitter sparring match with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un, a battle that has MANY Americans freaked out about the possible consequences.

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

