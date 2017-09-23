La La Anthony Elated Carmelo Was Traded To The Thunder — His Happiness May Save Marriage

After a rocky period, La La and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage could be headed in a good direction now that he’s going to Oklahoma City! Our insider has the EXCLUSIVE details!

Carmelo, 33, and La La Anthony‘s, 38, marriage reportedly went to pieces in April when word got out that the NBA star allegedly got a stripper pregnant! It’s hard to imagine most relationships surviving such a blow. But there’s a ray of hope now that the baller has been traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to our insiders. This is encouraging because the Thunder are in far better standing than his previous team, the New York Knicks. So how does this have anything to do with his marriage? Well, we’re hearing that the Knicks’ struggles often weighed heavily on Carmelo, leading to a lot of his marital problems. Take a look at some gorgeous pics of La La right here!

“Clearly an issue with La La and Carmelo was his attitude being very negative,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That attitude clearly stemmed from how he was treated by the Knicks organization. He just was very stressed and ended up taking out his emotions on La La. They both blame the issues with the team being a boiling point that rolled over to enhance the issues with their relationship. But now that Carmelo is gone and now on a team that is clearly a contender for a championship, it has changed Carmelo‘s attitude immensely and may be the catalyst to save the marriage.”

As we previously reported, even Kim Kardashian, 36, is encouraging La La and Carmelo to get back together! “La La‘s friends all have different opinions on whether or not she should take Carmelo back,” a friend of La La’s previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kim Kardashian is encouraging her to work it out. She loves them together and thinks it’s worth fixing.” Listen to Kimmy!

