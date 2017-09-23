Kylie Jenner Fuels Pregnancy Rumors By Avoiding Alcohol During Wine Safari With Jordyn Woods

You know who doesn’t drink? Pregnant women! Kylie Jenner turned the pregnancy rumors up to 11 when she stayed stone-cold sober while attending her BFF Jordyn Woods’ birthday at a wine safari on Sept 22.

The evidence is mounting in the Kylie Jenner, 20, pregnancy case, and so far all signs point to yes. Take for instance how Kylie reportedly chose not to partake in alcohol at a winery yesterday, Sept. 22, afternoon. The same day news of her alleged pregnancy broke. Ky (who is reportedly carrying her and Travis Scott‘s first child) and some friends threw an alcohol-packed birthday bash for her BFF Jordyn Woods at Malibu Wine Safaris, sources tell The Blast. And Kylie, allegedly having a baby on board, chose to stay sober during the festivities.

Ky shared a few videos on Snapchat of the wine-filled day where she looks like the only gal in the group not clutching a glass of vino. Of course, we have to keep in mind the fact Kylie is technically under the legal drinking age. But then again, so is Jordyn. So perhaps she just wasn’t in the mood to drink? Or, the rumors are true and Kylie is expecting to deliver a baby around the same time her big sis Kim Kardashian, 36, will be welcoming her third child via surrogate next January! Some fans have even found that timeline a little suspect and think Kylie might actually be acting as Kimye’s surrogate.

All we know for sure now is that several outlets have confirmed the pregnancy with insiders close to the Kardashians. Oh and that Travis was in “good spirits” when he went out to party in the wee hours at a nightclub in Miami today, Sept. 23. Maybe he was doing enough drinking for the both of them? Click here to see Kylie’s alleged pregnancy photos.

