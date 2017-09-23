Kris Jenner ‘Surprised’ By Youngest Daughter Kylie Jenner’s Baby Rumors

Even Kris Jenner was shocked to hear that her daughter, Kylie Jenner, was reportedly pregnant. The ‘momager’ and head of the Kardashian empire said she was surprised to find out she was going to become a grandmother again!

“It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day,” Kris Jenner, 61, told The Hollywood Reporter on Sept. 20. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was sitting front row at the Bottega Veneta show at Milan Fashion Week, but she couldn’t escape questions over the reports claiming Kylie Jenner, 20, was with child. While Kris would not confirm the rumors were true or not, she did say she was “surprised” to wake up in Milan and discover she was about to become a grandmother for the seventh time.

That’s right. If the rumors are true, Kylie’s about to give Penelope Disick, 5, Mason Disick, 7, Reign Disick, 2, North West, 4, Saint West, 1, and Dream Kardashian, 10 months, a brand new playmate. Though, it’s kind of shocking that Kris would be “surprised” to hear about Kylie’s baby rumors. Supposedly, the family “has known for some quite time,” TMZ reported when breaking the Kylie baby news. Plus, this is Kris freakin’ Jenner, the head and ruler of all things Kardashian-Jenner. If Kim Kardashian, 36, takes a nude selfie or if Kourtney Kardashian, 38, books another sexy vacation with Younes Bendjima, 24, it’s like that Kris knows about it.

Though, it’s possible that Kylie’s “bump camouflage game” is so strong that she was able to hide her reported pregnancy from her mom? Kylie, who is known for wearing fewer clothes than Kim, Kourt and Khloe Kardashian, 33, has gone rather modest in the past few months. From loose fitting t-shirt dresses to leggings and oversized tops, Kylie’s style has shifted from skin-tight to super baggy. Plus, Kylie has been sneaky on social media, only posting cropped shots and never really showing herself from the chest down.

So, if Kylie is really pregnant, the question now is – what is she and Travis Scott, 25, (the alleged baby daddy) going to name their baby? Supposedly, these two are having a girl. Do you think they might name their baby Kris Jenner Jr? Now, wouldn’t THAT be a major surprise?

What do you think about Kris saying she was caught off guard by Kylie’s baby rumors, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she was legitimately surprised, or do you think Kris is being sly and sneaky about the bun reportedly in Kylie’s oven?