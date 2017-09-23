Kendall Jenner Flashes Nipple During 1st Public Appearance After Kylie’s Baby Bombshell

Kendall Jenner wasn’t about to let reports of her younger sister’s Kylie’s alleged pregnancy steal all of the family thunder. She proudly flashed her nipple in Italy to make sure she got some headlines as well.

Let it be known that Kendall Jenner REALLY hates bras. The 21-year-old was out flashing her nipples loud and proud in Milan, Italy during Fashion Week on Sept. 22. She wore a completely see-through cream-colored turtleneck and her left headlight was on high beam. The model knew exactly what she doing to get maximum attention, as she had a gorgeous tan shearling coat fully on the right side of her body, but took off the left side so that all of the paparazzi could get a nice clear look at her nipple, right there plain as day.

Maybe she was feeling a little jealous over her younger sister Kylie, 20, stealing all of the Kardashian-Jenner family attention with reports surfacing that she’s allegedly four months pregnant with 25-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby. Suddenly fans of the family went from how Kenny was killing it on the catwalk in Europe to whether or not her little sister had a growing baby bump. If she has to flash her nipples to compete with Kylie’s bump watch, we’re going to be in for a whole lot of intentional wardrobe malfunctions over the next five months.

Kendall was supposed to be getting her own big buzz for starring in Fergie‘s brand new video for“Enchanté (Carine)” that dropped on Sept. 22, hours before the news of Kylie’s alleged pregnancy was first reported by TMZ. The model got to shimmy, dance and parade through the vid in a variety of cool fashion looks to the 42-year-old’s new tune from her Double Duchess album. Kenny later walked in the Versace MFW show alongside pals Bella, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, but those three were completely upstaged by the original supermodels of the world — including Cindy Crawford, 51, Naomi Campbell, 47, Claudia Schiffer, 47 and Helena Christensen, 48, — showing off their age-defying beauty and bodies as they closed out the show alongside designer Donatella Versace, 62. Man, some days the universe just wants to give others the spotlight and not even flashing a nipple is enough to cut it.

HollywoodLifers, does Kendall flashing her nipples so often get old for you? Or is she just proud of her body?