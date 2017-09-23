Jenelle Evans Ties The Knot With David Eason In Gorgeous Outdoor Fall Wedding

Jenelle Evans & David Eason are officially husband & wife! The ‘Teen Mom’ & her man said their vows in a beautiful and intimate ceremony on Sept. 23, and we couldn’t be happier for the sweet couple! Get the details here.

Wedding bells are ringing for Jenelle Evans, 25, and David Eason! The reality-star couple became husband-and-wife on Sept. 23 surrounded by their closest friends and family in a “country”-themed ceremony filled with love, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony took place at Jenelle’s home in North Carolina among loved ones. In a Snapchat video, the MTV star can be seen beaming as she and her new hubby exit the ceremony! Too cute! Click here to see more adorable pics of Jenelle’s family.

Jenelle and David’s wedding isn’t the only major milestone the duo have reached together this year. In 2017 alone, the Teen Mom star gave birth to her third child; daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, 9 months, got engaged, and finished building her dream home with David by her side. Talk about an exciting time! Jenelle announced her engagement via Instagram on Feb. 11, less than one month after baby Ensley arrived. “We’ve decided on forever! 💍💋#PerfectTiming @easondavid88,” the mom-of-three captioned a photo of herself holding up her ring while David kissed her head.

Five months later, the two revealed their wedding date with yet another social media post. During the wedding-planning process, Jenelle was open with her fans, posting regular pics of her progress. “Picked up my wedding dress today! #Bride #Wedding #Love 👰🏻✨,” Jenelle captioned an Aug. 19 photo of herself holding a garment bag. She also revealed to E! News back in March that planning for the big day had been a joint effort since David was very involved in the process. She also gushed that they “both have similar tastes,” so they agreed on a lot of the details.

The new husband and wife have a blended family as Jenelle shares seven-year-old son Jace with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, and two-year-old son Kaiser with her ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. David, on the other hand, has a 9-year-old daughter Maryssa and a son named Kaden from previous relationships. Ensley is David and Jenelle’s first child together. Congrats again on tying the knot, you two!

