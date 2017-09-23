Jenelle Evans’ Wedding Dress Is Breathtaking — See 1st Photo Of Her Gorgeous Gown

Jenelle Evans was a total vision as she walked down the aisle at her Sept. 23 wedding. Saying ‘I do’ to David Eason, the ‘Teen Mom’ shined in a stunning embroidered dress, and we have never seen her happier! See the pic here.

Jenelle Evans, 25, made a gorgeous bride on her wedding day as she married David Eason on Sept. 23. Donning a stunning yet sexy gown, the reality star definitely pulled out all the stops for her special day, and the results were beautiful! We love how Jenelle picked a dress that truly suited her style and personality, as she looked confident and radiant for the romantic ceremony. Surrounded by close family and friends, we can’t think of a better way to marry your best friend. Click here to see adorable pics of Jenelle and her kids.

Although photos are few and far between at this point, some images have surfaced of Jenelle looking dazzling in her flowing white embroidered gown! The strappy number is covered with intricate floral detailing. She accessorized with elegant dangling earrings, apparently opting to go veil-free for the picture-perfect ceremony! She also chose a simple necklace to add a little something extra to her gorgeous look! What a lovely bride!

After getting engaged in February, Jenelle shared her first wedding-dress-shopping pic via Instagram on July 15. “It’s finally happening! 👰🏻✨,” she captioned the photo, which shows her surrounded by racks of wedding dresses. Nearly a month later, on Aug. 19, Jenelle posted yet another dress-related pic, when she revealed her gown was officially ready for action! “Picked up my wedding dress today! #Bride #Wedding #Love 👰🏻✨,” she wrote. And now, after much anticipation, fans finally got to see her selection! We can’t imagine a more fitting dress for the beaming mom-of-three. Congrats again on tying the knot, Jenelle and David!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Jenelle’s wedding dress? Do you think it was a good choice?