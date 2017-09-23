Jenelle Evans’ Wedding To David Is Back On: She ‘Wants Nothing More Than To Be His Wife’

It’s back on! After Jenelle Evans and David Eason nearly called off their wedding, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned that all the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star really wants is to is finally say, ‘I Do.’

Don’t give up on Jenelle Evans and David Eason just yet! After the 25-year-old star of Teen Mom 2 reportedly got into a huge fight with David just hours before their ceremony, many thought this marriage was over before it even began. However, this arugment was normal for these two lovebirds. “Jenelle and David always fight,” a source close to Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, “but then they always make-up again, it’s just the kind of relationship they have—very passionate and explosive.”

“Explosive” seems to be the key word here, as Jenelle reportedly screamed “You’re not giving a f*ck what I feel” at David the night before their wedding. Supposedly, she even took off her engagement ring, indicating that it was all over. “You’ve got to realize that this is a very stressful time for Jenelle,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com, “so she’s being super sensitive to everything right now. Jenelle is really upset that her mom won’t be at the wedding, plus she’s dealing with all this custody drama, so she’s really stretched emotionally. Sure, she pitched a fit yesterday, but Jenelle loves David to pieces and she wants nothing more than to be his wife.”

“Everything is okay now,” Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com after the fight. “I’m good.” Phew. It also seems that she and David are good, and are on track to tie the know. Hopefully, Jenelle can forget all about her troubles when she finally walks down the aisle. Speaking of mama drama, Jenelle went off on her mother, Barbara Evans, on Sept. 14, saying that since Jenelle “completely cut her out,” that he mom was “lashing back” by trying to ruin Jenelle and her fiancé’s reputation

“David is the best thing that [has] ever happened to me and my mother can’t seem to get over it,” she said in the now-deleted Twitter rant. Here’s hoping thatJenelle and David can block out this frustration and just focus, just for one day, on the sweet fact that they managed to find love in this crazy, mixed up world.

Are you glad that Jenelle and David’s wedding is back on, HollywoodLifers?