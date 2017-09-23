Donald Trump Withdraws Steph Curry’s White House Invitation With Mean Tweet & Fans Go Nuts

Get ready for a presidential temper tantrum. After Steph Curry said he’d skip celebrating the Golden State Warriors’ NBA championship at the White House, Donald Trump tweeted that Steph was no longer invited!

This is the President of the United States of America, ladies and gentlemen. With most of Puerto Rico without power, Houston still drying out from historic floods and wildfires ravaging the northwest, Donald Trump, 71, turned his attention…to Stephen Curry, 29, on Sept. 23. The Golden State Warriors superstar is supposed to make a trip to the White House in celebration of the team’s 2017 NBA Championship win, but after Steph didn’t jump for joy at the idea of possibly shaking Donald’s (allegedly) tiny hands, the thin-skinned president pitched a public hissy fit!

“Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team,” Donald Trump actually tweeted at 8:45 AM ET on Sept. 23. This is something the leader of the free world actually wrote. “Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Yes, the man elected to the highest office in the land essentially said “You don’t want to come to my party? Fine, you weren’t really invited anyway.” Think about that.

Needless to say, people were just dumbstruck by how the 45th President of the United States was acting like a upset child who found out that someone wasn’t coming to their birthday party. Some thought that Steph being personally un-invited by the President was really a “badge of honor.” Others said that Donald was right, that going to the White House was an honor…back when Barack Obama, 56, was living there. Others were just over – officially – how the president was acting like a self-centered brat online.

“Somebody asked me about [going to the White House] a couple months ago, like a hypothetical, if the championship where to happen, would I do it? I think I answered, ‘I wouldn’t go.’ I still feel like that today.” Steph said while talking with USA Today on June 14. Steph seemed reluctant to meet with Trump, but he indicated that he and the rest of the team would “have a conversation” about what they planned to do.

Notice that Donald didn’t really say anything when any of the New England Patriots players publicly announced that they would boycott the White House visit after winning the Super Bowl. Tom Brady, 40, a close friend of Trump, even bailed on the trip at the last minute. What did Donald have to say about that? Nothing.

