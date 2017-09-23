Jesse Williams & More Stars Slam Trump For Demanding NFL Players Who Take A Knee Be Fired

The gloves are coming off! After President Donald Trump attacked NFL players for taking a knee during the national anthem, Hollywood has come out in force to clap back! Here’s what they’re saying!

It seems like Donald Trump, 71, isn’t happy unless he’s in the midst of a feud with someone! On Saturday, Sept, 23, he took aim at NFL players who chose to take a knee during the national anthem at games. He wrote on Twitter: “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect… our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!” Well, unsurprisingly, celebs like Jesse Williams, 36, J.K. Rowling, 52, and John Legend, 38, fired back! Check out more pics of the POTUS right here.

“‘Privilege.’ Some people don’t get given millions by daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it,” the Harry Potter author tweeted at the 45th president. Jesse posted a side-by-side image of neo-nazis with the Trump quote, “very fine people” and a still of Colin Kaepernick, 29, and fellow teammates kneeling labeled “sons of b*tches,” paraphrasing a quoting from the president. He captioned it: “How American history textbooks have always normalized anti-Blackness.” And that is just the beginning of the anger getting lobbed at the polarizing president!

All this animus also followed on the heels of Trump withdrawing an invite to Stephen Curry, 29, to visit the White House after winning the NBA championship, citing his hesitance to commit. “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team. Stephen Curry is hesitating, therefore invitation is withdrawn!” Trump tweeted. LeBron James, 32, stepped forward, defending Stephen and calling the president a “bum”! Apparently this is the weekend Trump designated to lash out at pro athletes?

But he's mad when players #TakeAKnee in protest of racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/2XiPU1eJQ5 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) September 23, 2017

'Privilege.' Some people don't get given millions by Daddy, Donnie. They actually earn it. https://t.co/rmKataLLQX — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) September 23, 2017

The players who #TakeAKnee do so because they love our country, and want to defend it against racism & brutality.

Unlike you. https://t.co/yBE4V5i6dJ — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 23, 2017

It’s official @realDonaldTrump is the Anti-Christ!! 🙌🏾 Jesus should be pulling up any second now… 😂 — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) September 23, 2017

Trump is only consistently loyal to white supremacists and Putin — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 23, 2017

He's not declaring war on NFL and NBA. Owners are his donors. He's declaring way against black people with opinions. https://t.co/lnEIKs1e9I — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

