Ayesha Curry Defends Steph By Rolling Her Eyes At Donald Trump’s Mean Tweet: See Classy Clap-Back

In a single tweet, Ayesha Curry proved she’s more presidential than Donald Trump. After Trump uninvited her hubby, Steph Curry, from the White House, ‘Chef Curry’ clapped back by raising attention to a real cause!

President Donald Trump, 71, earned the scorn and fury of the entire sports world on Sept. 23 after he publicly trashed the Golden State Warriors’ superstar Stephen Curry, 29. After Steph revealed that he and his 2017 NBA Championship-winning squad would boycott the trip to the White House if it were up to him, Trump said Step was no longer invited! While practically everyone dragged Donald for his temper tantrum, Steph’s better half, Ayesha Curry, 28, pulled off one of the classiest clap-backs ever.

Along with the “roll my eyes at the dumb thing you just said” emoji, Ayesha tweeted, “Okay…Donate to earthquake relief here!” Yes, while the President of the United States was acting like a spoiled brat online, Ayesha Curry used her twitter account to try and raise money to help the citizens of Mexico who were affected by the devastating 7.1 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 300 people and left “5 million children” at risk, according to PEOPLE. Wow. Using one’s Twitter to actually help people instead of tearing them down. You’d think Donald might try that one day?

Ayesha wasn’t done. After getting everyone’s attention with her powerful response, she also linked to the Hispanic Federation, a Latinx nonprofit membership organization that “seeks to support Hispanic families and strengthen [Latino/Latina] institutions by improving education, health, immigration and more.” So, is it possible that Ayesha’s used her shade to help Mexican immigrants, the very targets of Trump’s policies (see his planned border wall, his decision to end DACA and everything he said since declaring his candidacy in 2015.)

🙄Okay… Donate to earthquake relief here!!! https://t.co/HL5cvwbGtQ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) September 23, 2017

Trump threw his hissy fit a day after Steph Curry said he was meeting with the rest of the Warriors to vote on whether or not they would celebrate their 2017 NBA Championship at the White House. Guess what – the White House hasn’t officially invited the Warriors. Why? “It is believed an invitation would be extended if the team decided as a group to attend,” sources tell ESPN. Meaning that since Steph and Kevin Durant, 28, have already said they wouldn’t go, the rest of the team won’t be invited. Shame. The White House didn’t pull that kind of stunt when more than a handful of New England Patriots boycotted the win after winning the Super Bowl. Wonder why that is?

