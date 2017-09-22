‘LHH: Hollywood’ Brawl: Zellswag Admits His ‘Mistakes’ & Urges Misster Ray To Do The Same

MAJOR drama went down between Zellswag and Misster Ray at the ‘LHH: Hollywood’ reunion, and now, the former is owning up to his part in the alleged brawl, while slamming Misster Ray for not doing the same!

The cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood gathered in New York City to film a reunion special on Sept. 20, and things got a little heated between Zellswag (Rodney Lazell Shaw) and Misster Ray (Ray Cunningham). Production was reportedly shut down after Zellswag allegedly got physical with his season 4 nemesis, punching and kicking Misster Ray after an argument, according to TMZ. The cops were called, but Zellswag had left by that time. He arrived back in Los Angeles on Sept. 21, and reporters got him to open up a bit more about what went down. The stylist explained that he couldn’t say too much about what exactly happened, and he wouldn’t mention Misster Ray by name, but he did have a distinct message for a “he,” who we have to assume is Ray.

“Some unfortunate things happened that I wish didn’t happen, but you know, I’m human like everyone else and I make mistakes,” Zellswag said. “There were some mistakes that went on, but I’m man enough to own up to everything I did, but I wish everybody could own up to the things they did. He’s been Internet bullying me since the beginning. He don’t even know me. It’s just a lot of things…it was the heat of the moment.” The reality star added that he’s happy to “own up” to what he did if the police really are involved, but when it comes to Misster Ray, it seems like there may still be some ongoing issues.

“I have literally done nothing to this guy,” Zellswag explained. “He’s just constantly talking about me, he dogged me, he’s trying to go under me and be super dirty on the show, when I just kept it on the surface.” Hopefully we’ll get to see more of this drama when the reunion airs!

