Did Prince Harry Invite Meghan Markle To Be His Invictus Games Date To Make First Official Appearance?

It’s time for the Invictus games and Prince Harry is in Toronto to help kick things off. With Meghan Markle also in town, will these two finally make their first official appearance together at this event?

Royalists who are shipping Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, are likely in for a major treat. Harry’s in Canada for the 2017 Invictus games, the Paralympic-style sporting event for wounded, injured or sick armed services members. Though he was flying solo when he arrived on Sept. 22, Meghan is expected to make an appearance with him “at some point” during the games, according to ABC News. This would be a big deal! Though Harry and Meghan have been seen together in the past, an appearance at the Invictus games would be the first time she was by his side for an official royal event.

Meghan, a native of Los Angeles, has made Toronto her home for the past several years since her show Suits is filmed there. She’s believed to be in town as the USA show is filming the second half of season 7, so it wouldn’t be that hard for her to join Harry. After all, the Invictus games are a big deal for the English prince. He founded the games in 2014 to raise awareness about the challenges wounded services members face when they get home. The games, featuring such events as archery, Paralympic swimming, wheelchair rugby and power lifting, allow soldiers to compete internationally against other service member with whom they served.

“No one wants sympathy. All they want is an opportunity to prove themselves,” Harry, who was known as Capt. Wales during his 10 years in the British Army, told ABC news in 2016. “And that’s what this is all about.” Certainly, if there were any event that would be perfect for this couple’s debut, it would be this. The last time these two were together was right before Harry turned 33, as these two lovebirds reportedly celebrated an early birthday party.

It will be interesting to see if Harry introduces his girlfriend to Barack Obama, 56, as the 44th president of the United States will be in town to show support for the American athletes. Barack (along with Michelle Obama, 53) playfully challenged Harry and Queen Elizabeth, 91, in 2016. Will these be just as playful when they meet First Lady Melania Trump? Melania, 47, will lead the U.S. delegation in Toronto. Obama doesn’t have plants to meet with Mrs. Trump, a spokesperson said. Will Melania meet the royal couple?

