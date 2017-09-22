Travis Scott: 5 Things To Know About Kylie Jenner’s Reported Baby Daddy

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with Travis Scott! While rumors are swirling around the couple on Sept. 22, you might not know much about her reported baby daddy. Learn all about the chart-topping rapper that swept Kylie off her feet!

1.) Travis Scott is a jack of many trades. The 25-year-old superstar, whose real name is Jacques Webster, Jr., is a rapper, singer, songwriter and record producer with mega-hits like “Goosebumps,” and “Antidote.” He’s always been insanely musically inclined, having learned to play the drums at age three and the piano at five. Travis even started producing beats at the age of 10. The artist surprisingly got his stage name from his uncle. “[He] was like my favorite relative,” Travis told Grantland. “I looked up to him. He always just had swag. Always made good decisions, good business decisions.”

2.) The rapper is reportedly expecting a bundle of joy with Kylie Jenner. It felt like the world paused for a moment on Sept. 22, when news circulated that the reality star was pregnant with her first child at the age of 20. Kylie is allegedly four months along, according to PEOPLE, and fans think Travis first clued them in July 12 when he cryptically tweeted, “Legit happiest day of my life.” The lovebirds are reportedly expecting a baby girl in Feb. 2018, but neither have confirmed the speculation. Travis and Scott first sparked romance rumors in April and the dynamic duo is still going strong! Click to see Kylie’s alleged pregnancy pics, right here.

3.) Travis is one of Kanye West’s proteges and he was previously linked to Rihanna. The G.O.O.D Music and Grand Hustle signee has worked with Yeezy on various occasions, proving team work makes the dream work! Travis has production credits on both of Kanye’s high-selling albums Yeezus and The Life of Pablo. On the other hand, Kanye also lent his talents to help produce Travis’s first two studio albums, Rodeo, and Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight. As far as his rumored fling with Rihanna, 29, the two were spotted kissing in 2015, however their romance ultimately fizzled.

4.) The Houston native wants to study at an Ivy League school. Travis has already accomplished so much at a young age, having earned the BET Hip Hop Award for People’s Champ in 2016 and Teen Choice Award for Choice EDM Song in 2017. As far as the future goes, Travis revealed that he’s still motivated to further his education during Show Studio’s In Camera series. “Me and my friend Dozie are supposed to go to Harvard, go to architecture school at Harvard,” Travis shared. “I think after my third album [Astroworld], I’m going to do it after my third album.”

5.) He legit hates sour cream. The first time Travis met Yeezy in studio ended up being a bit awkward — all because of this very dairy product. “First thing [Kanye] gave me was a Doritos taco from Taco Bell. He’s like, ‘Yo you want a taco?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’ He gave it to me on this fancy ass platter, like some Hermes sh*t,” Travis joked to Complex. “What’s crazy is, I don’t eat like sour cream. So I opened it and that shit was loaded with sour cream! He’s like ‘Why aren’t you eating it?’ All my n****s know that sh*t would make me throw up. But I ate the whole sh*t!” Travis handled it like a champ!

