Jessie Lorene Goline: 5 Things To Know About Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With 4 Students

The Jonesboro, Arkansas community has been rocked with a disturbing sex scandal as high school teacher Jessie Goline allegedly had sex with four students. Learn more about Jessie and the criminal investigation.

1. She allegedly had sex with four male high school students

Jessie Lorene Goline, 25, has been accused of having sex with four students (all names remain private) at her Jonesboro, Arkansas home. The former Marked Tree High School art teacher was arrested on September 20 and charged with one count of sexual assault after the alleged sexual encounters that took place between January and April 2016. She allegedly contacted the high schoolers via text messages, according to court documents, which reportedly “became more and more sexual in nature.”

One of the students alleged that Goline texted him and took him to her apartment, where they allegedly had sex. Another student reported that she picked him up at Marked Tree High School, and they then allegedly had sex twice at her apartment. He alleged that another student had sex with Goline that night, as well. She allegedly had sex with four students altogether, according to Arkansas Online, including one who was apparently under 18 at the time; he allegedly told her he was older than he actually was.

2. She allegedly sent the students explicit text messages

Another student told Arkansas State Police that Goline allegedly sent him sexual text messages, including one reportedly showing her in a thong. The student told police that she allegedly texted him about “how good he looked in class,” and allegedly “texted him that she would like to have sex with him but he was too young.”

3. She confessed to the crimes

Police in Marked Tree, Arkansas began investigating Goline in April 2016 when a parent went to the high school and threatened to “do bodily harm” to the teacher. They also reported the alleged crimes. The school’s principal, Matt Wright, told the superintendent about the allegations, and was about to report the alleged crimes to the Arkansas Crimes Against Children hotline when Goline burst into his office and started sobbing, according to the affidavit.

Wright confronted Goline and asked her if “there was anything she needed to tell him,” to which she said “I’m not going to lose my husband.” Court documents allege that she told him that she did, saying “we had sex.”

4. She was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Goline was charged with one count of sexual assault at a court appearance on Wednesday, September 20. Though she allegedly had sex with four students, the judge decided on one count because only one student was under 18 at the time of the alleged sexual encounter.

5. She could be sentenced to life in prison

Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 31. If convicted of the Class A felony, she could be sentenced to 10 to 40 years in prison — or life in prison.

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on this criminal case? Let us know.