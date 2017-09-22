Wendy Williams Slams Jesse Williams For ‘Trading Up’ By Dumping Wife For Minka Kelly

The gloves are off! Wendy Williams put Jesse Williams on blast over his alleged relationship with Minka Kelly on Sept. 22! She said he traded in his estranged wife, Aryn Drake-Lee for the sexy actress!

Wendy Williams, 53, is known for her strong opinions in her “Hot Topics” segment. And during her show, Sept. 22, she let Jesse Williams, 36, know her thoughts about his nasty divorce and custody battle with wife, Aryn Drake-Lee. The talk show host accused Jesse of “trading up” his wife for actress, Minka Kelly, 37, while he was still married to Aryn. While she took a shot at the Grey’s Anatomy actor, she surprisingly let Minka off the hook. Wendy told her packed audience that Jesse’s family issues were not Minka’s fault, and that she is just a girl with a new boyfriend, who happens to be dealing with a tough situaiton.

As you may know, Jesse Williams and his estranged wife, Aryn are in the midst of a very unpleasant divorce and custody battle over their two children, daughter Sadie, 3, and son, Maceo, 2. In mid-April news broke that the pair, who were married for five years, were going to amicably split. However, it’s still unclear what really went down. In the legal docs [obtained by TMZ], Jesse was the one who filed for divorce and was requesting legal and physical custody of he and Aryn’s two children. He also check the box asking the court to deny her any spousal support. Then, things took a turn for the worse.

At the end of June, more court docs [obtained by Us Weekly] emerged, where Jesse’s legal team stated that Aryn denied his request to spend more time with their children, despite Jesse’s constant statements that he has “always been an active hands-on dad.” Jesse also claimed that Aryn limits his time with the kids and rejects his requests to see them.

Throughout his back and forth with Aryn, regarding their divorce and custody battle, numerous reports swirled that Jesse had cheated on Aryn with Minka Kelly. Other reports claimed that he was in a serious relationship with the actress. Then, on July 7, The Butler co-stars were spotted catching a movie together in LA. While the photos of the two showed no PDA interaction, the rumor mill went wild.

Just three days after their movie date, Jesse addressed his marriage, without naming names, on JAY-Z‘s new album 4:44. In an 11-minute video, which featured multiple stars, including Will Smith, 48, and Kendrick Lamar, 30, Jesse set the record straight. “I was in a relationship 13 years, 13 real years, not five years, not seven years — 13 years,” he said. “All of a sudden motherf–kers are writing think-pieces that I somehow threw a 13-year relationship. Like, the most painful experience I’ve had in my life, like with a person I’ve loved with all of my heart — that I threw a person and my family in the trash because a girl I work with is cute.” [watch here]

After that, news broke on August 15 that Aryn filed for sole custody. She claimed Jesse had a violent temper and that the kids were beginning to display signs of psychological damage. Aryn even requested for a judge to keep Jesse’s girlfriends away from the kids, unless he’s dated them for six months.

Finally, on Sept. 6, a judge granted Aryn and Jesse joint legal custody. Read more about the custody agreement, here.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jesse and Minka are getting serious?