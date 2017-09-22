Tyga Allegedly Claims To Be The Father Of Kylie Jenner’s First Child After She’s Reportedly Pregnant

Uh oh! Is Kylie Jenner actually pregnant with ex Tyga’s baby? The rapper allegedly posted a Snapchat pic about reports that she’s expecting, claiming that he’s the father of her unborn child.

The biggest Kardashian-Jenner bombshell of the year dropped on Sept. 22, when reports came out that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner is four months pregnant with 25-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby. Not so fast says her ex Tyga, 27, who she only broke up with in the spring of 2017. In what appears to be T’s Snapchat account, he says HE is the alleged baby’s daddy in a Snapchat pic of TMZ‘s original report on his phone with the caption “Hell nah, that’s my kid.” If this is really is his account, he quickly deleted the Snap but once something is online, it is there forever as people quickly took screen grabs of his message. Kylie started dating Travis in April shortly after her breakup with Tyga, so that would put the time frame of her allegedly conceiving early on in their relationship.

Naturally Tyga’s got to be pretty bummed about the news that she’s reportedly starting a family with another man, after he spent nearly three years with the reality star in a rollercoaster relationship. Just weeks after their once and for all breakup, she started dating Travis and now they could be having a baby together! The two were first spotted holding hands at Coachella in mid-April — where Travis performed a totally LIT set — and just over a week later were cuddling side by side in the front row of a Houston Rockets game, making things official. See pics of Kylie hiding her alleged baby bump.

During their years together, it seemed there were constant media reports that Kylie and Tyga were having a baby, getting engaged, you name it. She was always shooting down pregnancy reports from tabloids and even addressed the issue a Snapchat video in Feb. 2016 while showing off T’s tour bus. She shot down wedding and child stories, saying they were false “Cause I’m an infant and a child. And I don’t want to be married and have a baby right now.” She even added “I’m a baby,” claiming she was too young to have children. What a difference a year makes!

Now Tyga is claiming to be Kylie Jenner’s Baby Daddy…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ax8J5o1PoU — Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) September 22, 2017

