Are Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Getting Their Own ‘KUWTK’ Spinoff?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have no problem sharing their love in public, so are they ready to let cameras go inside their relationship? We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on if they’ll be getting a ‘KUWTK’ spinoff.

She’s done it once, so will she do it again? Khloe Kardashian, 33, is no stranger to spinoffs from KUWTK, but the one that she really regrets is the two seasons she did of Khloe & Lamar with her 37-year-old now ex-husband. Now that she’s been happily dating Tristan Thompson, 26, for over a year, is she ready to put their love life on camera? “Kris (Jenner) would love to see Khloe and Tristan do a spin off show but Khloe is very resistant. As much as she loves showing off her relationship, she’s very hesitant to overdo it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She regrets doing the show with Lamar, she views that as a mistake, so it’s not high on her list to do it again. If Tristan wanted to that would be a different story, she’d do anything for him,” our insider adds. While the Cleveland Cavalier sure has seemed to enjoy his higher profile and fame that comes with dating a Kardashian, he may not have the time to do a reality show even if he wanted to. The NBA season gets underway on Sept. 30, and assuming his team makes it all the way to the finals like they did in 2017, he’s going to be busy through June of 2018. See pics of Khloe and Tristan here.

Khlo-money has shockingly admitted that she never wanted to put her love life on camera with Lamar after their 2009 wedding. The couple’s spinoff Khloe and Lamar ran for two seasons in 2011 and 2012 before she says she put an end to it. “I never wanted to do Khloé & Lamar, my ex-husband did,” she revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in August. “He sold it to E! and I let it happen because I wanted him to be happy. I was the one who canceled it. It was way too much.” Khloe did do other spinoffs with sister Kourtney, 38, where they took on Miami and the Hamptons, but doing a show about her romantic life just because her man wanted it would just be history repeating itself.

HollywoodLifers, would you want to see a spinoff about Khloe and Tristian’s relationship?