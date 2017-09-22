Did Travis Scott Tweet About Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy Months Ago?

Kylie Jenner nearly broke the Internet when reports surfaced about her pregnancy on Sept. 22. Her beau Travis Scott is allegedly the father, so did he already know about their bundle of joy months ago? See his cryptic celebratory Tweet and decide!

And a baby makes three! Kylie Jenner, 20, is reportedly pregnant and fans all over the world are losing their minds with excitement. Her beau Travis Scott, 25, is supposedly the father, and this would be the first child for both superstars. Kylie is allegedly four months along, so fans are speculating the rapper first hinted at the epic surprise on July 12 when he tweeted, “Legit happiest day of my life.” Many originally thought he was spilling the beans on their breakup, but now they’re guessing he was secretly celebrating the news that he was becoming a dad! The makeup maven is reportedly due in Feb., sources tell PEOPLE, meaning their little one could be an Aquarius or Pisces. See pics of Kylie and Travis, right here.

“The family has known for quite some time,” an insider tells the website. “She is REALLY excited and so is Travis! It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about. Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.” Kylie and Travis have been going strong since April and they continually prove to be each other’s greatest supporters. The reality star reportedly started telling friends about her pregnancy earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest. Travis is supposedly over the moon and the word is they’re having a baby girl!

Kylie and Travis both haven’t confirmed or denied the speculation sweeping the Internet, nor have any of her famous family members. However, she did add fuel to the rumors by wearing an oversized T-shirt in Los Angeles on Sept. 12. “I do want kids,” the entrepreneur just shared on her reality show. “Who doesn’t want kids? My dogs feel like my little kids.” The lovebirds are obviously crazy about each other, last packing on the PDA at his Sept. 8 concert, and they even have matching tattoos of butterflies on their ankles. Hopefully, we’ll find out the truth about the baby rumors very soon!

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

