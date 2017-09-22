Tiny Faces Off With Wendy Williams Over T.I. On TV: ‘ I’m Still Married’

Tiny defiantly visited the set of the ‘Wendy Williams Show’ with her group Xscape after the TV host had dissed both her and her off again, on again husband T.I. Here’s what went down.

It didn’t take long into Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and Xscape‘s visit to Wendy Williams‘, 53, talk show before the tension started to rise! In true Wendy fashion, she didn’t hold back when talking with the women about their personal lives. And, of course, she asked Tiny if she was still married to T.I. “I’m still married,” Tiny replied with a big smile on her face. It was clear she didn’t see the question coming, but she handled it with grace.

As you may know, T.I and Tiny have had a rollercoaster of a year in terms of their tumultuous marriage. She filed for divorce in Dec. 2016, however, the pair never completed the paperwork. After a few months of on-and-off relationship woes — including T.I. being accused of having a mistress — the pair decided to give it another try; And, so far so good. Plus, Tiny just confirmed it on Wendy! Take a look back at Tiny and T.I.’s relationship in pics right here!

Prior to Xscape’s visit to the daytime talk show Tiny’s on-again, off-again hubby and the tea-sipping talk-show host were already in the midst of a full-fledged feud! Wendy has taken potshots at the rapper’s alleged extramarital affairs and Tiny’s booty! And T.I. has lashed out at Wendy, posting unflattering bikini pics and calling her “malicious & vindictive”! In fact, according to our sources, T.I. had asked Tiny not to do the interview but she went through with it anyway! “T.I. would prefer it if Tiny skipped her interview with Wendy,” a source close to Tiny previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s not easy for her to go against what he wants. But she’s going ahead with the Wendy appearance whether he likes it or not.”

Before the visit, our insiders also shared that Tiny wasn’t looking to make the heated feud any worse but she did intend to defend him! “Tiny wants to keep it classy — she really doesn’t want to get dragged into Wendy and T.I.’s feud,” an friend of the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She knows Wendy’s going to bring it up, but her plan is to deflect as best she can. As far as she’s concerned, it’s between Wendy and T.I. She really wants no part of it.” Considering how she handled herself on the show, we think it’s safe to say she did just that and then some!

HollywoodLifers, did YOU love Xscape’s visit to Wendy’s show as much as we did!? Let us know below!