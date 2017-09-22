Scott Disick Says He Tries To ‘F***’ Kourtney Kardashian Once A Week Despite Their Split

Even though they’re no longer a couple, Scott Disick still has the hots for baby mama Kourtney Kardashian. He claims that he tries to ‘f***’ her on a weekly basis despite their breakup.

Oh man, the KUWTK anniversary special is getting SO many juicy secrets out of the family members. We’re getting to hear from Scott Disick, 34, in a new clip released by E! and he is still so hot for his ex Kourtney Kardashian, 38. Host and show creator Ryan Seacrest, 42, introduces Scott who comes out to a round of applause and he sweetly plants a kiss on Kourt’s head as she coldly turns away and sits down. “When you see them together there’s a connection there,” Ryan tells the audience and The Lord is quick to point out that his ex is in no way showing him any love on the sofa next to her. “There is no connection, she made that very clear just now,” he says as Kourt smiles in agreement. “I just want everyone to know, we are just co-parenting.” But he knows that we ALL want to see some glimmer of that amazing romance they once had, as he admits that “She’s like the only person I’ve ever loved in my life. I think she’s cute and stuff.” Swoon!

Why Ryan asks if he still hits on the mother of his three kids, self-proclaimed sex-addict Scott lets out some TMI, saying “Yeah, I try to f**k her like once a week,” even though he’s totally joking. Then the host asks the big question that we all want to know, and that is if the door is closed on them ever reconciling. “The debauchery that’s gone on has definitely closed the doors several, you know, billion times,” Kourtney replies, referring to Scott’s womanizing and boozy partying ways. He shoots right back,”But it’s been back open.” See pics of Scott and Kourtney here.

Ryan then asks him “But do you think you conduct yourself in a way that is trying to keep that door open?” and Kourtney does the answering for Scott, saying “He does for a time period. He can’t be consistent.” The Lord claims that she’s a hypocrite because she secretly likes him as a bad boy and treats his softer side like crap. “Here’s the thing, every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me because she fell in love with a guy who was a little bit f**ked up,” he explains.”No, that’s not true,” Kourtney snaps back but Scott stands his ground. “100 percent! I treat you like royalty, you don’t say hello to me. I spit in your face, you’re like, ‘Hey, babe!'” Oh man, just this exchange between the two of them reminds us why they’re better off as co-parents and not as a couple. You can see more when the KUWTK 10 year anniversary special airs on E! on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. EST.

HollywoodLifers, will you be watching the KUWTK 10 year anniversary special?