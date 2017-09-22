Saint West Vs. Reign Disick: Which Kardashian Kid Rocked Cornrows Best?

Just when we thought Saint West & Reign Disick couldn’t get cuter, the cousins sported matching ‘dos! Both rocking tiny cornrows, the youngsters looked beyond precious — but who did the trend better? Vote here!

The Kardashian kids always seem to be ahead of the trends, and now that both Saint West, 1, and Reign Disick, 2, have been spotted in cornrows, we can only imagine toddlers everywhere will soon be playing copy cat! But in the meantime though, we have these adorable photos of Kim Kardashian‘s, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian‘s, 38, tiny sons sporting the stylish hairdo. Enjoying a fun day of skating at the Iceland Ice Skating Center in Los Angeles, Kourt held little Reign in her arms, putting his cornrows on full display for the paparazzi cameras. Dressed casually in Adidas clothing, Reign looked sporty and adorable! Click here to see cute pics of Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and their kids.

Kim and Saint, as well as Kim’s daughter North West, 4, joined Kourtney and Reign at the skating rink, which is when fans totally lost it, realizing Saint and Reign had matching cornrows! It can’t come as too much of a surprise though, considering this isn’t the first time the cousins have had identical ‘dos. Back in April, the two wore mini man-buns at the same time, and the internet pretty much crashed from cuteness overload! Even better, Saint and Reign seem like tight friends — similar to the relationship their older sisters have with each other. North and Kourt’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 5, are almost constantly together, and they too have been known to match!

Aunt Khloe Kardashian, 33, joined her fam at the skating rink too, and now that Rob Kardashian, 30, has a daughter of his own, Dream Kardashian, 10 months, Khloe is the only Kardashian sibling without a kid. That may change soon though as she’s currently “seriously” dating NBA player Tristan Thompson, 26. In fact, as we previously told you, Khloe has babies on the brain big time! “Khloe’s biggest wish is to have a baby with Tristan,” a Kardashian insider told HL EXCLUSIVELY. “She doesn’t even care if they get married first. And, if she could plan it out perfectly, she’d love to have a little girl.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love this hairstyle on toddlers? Or are you not a fan?