Paris Jackson Defies Body Shamers Again By Showing Off Hairy Armpits In Topless Photo

At just 19 years old, Paris Jackson is proud to do her own thing, regardless of what the haters say. She’s been open about not shaving her body hair, and showed off her hairy armpits once again on Sept. 21. Check it out!

Paris Jackson, 19, has a lot of critics, but that hasn’t stopped her from owning what she stands for. Michael Jackson’s daughter recently spent some time in Joshua Tree, and it seems she became one with nature on the trip. The 19-year-old shared what appears to be a topless photo of herself in the national park, and with her arms raised, her tattoos and unshaved armpits were on full display. To complete the au-natural look, she opted for minimal makeup, with her hair falling naturally to her shoulders. “Dear apple,” she captioned the pic. “if you’re feelin’ up for it, a joshua tree emoji would be pretty far out.”

Apparently, Paris spent a lot of time without her shirt on during her time in Josha Tree — after all, she posted yet another topless photo to Instagram earlier this month, too. While she’s sometimes criticized for these actions, Paris has made it clear that she’s marching to the beat of her own drum, and will continue to share whatever the hell she wants on social media. As for her armpit hair, Paris has opened up about her decision not to shave before, and said she thinks it’s ridiculous that people think it’s so bizarre.

“I didn’t realize that was such an issue,” she told Refinery 29 in March. “It’s so funny. I wish I could post some of these responses. You can just tell how angry and infuriated these people are. I love hair and sweat and B.O. I f***ing love it. I think it’s great. Some people think that it’s, like, super disgusting, especially on girls, but every human body does it. It’s natural. Deal with it.” Amen, girl!

