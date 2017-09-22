Lady Gaga Goes Totally Topless In New Documentary ‘Five Foot Two’ — See Pics

The girls are out! Lady Gaga left little to the imagination while filming her Netflix documentary ‘Five Foot Two,’ going totally topless in one scene. The singer went makeup-free while wearing nothing but thong bikini bottoms. See the NSFW pics!

Lady Gaga, 31, has no shame in her game! The singer kept it real while filming her highly anticipated Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, which will be available on Sept. 22 and will premiere at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. In one scene, she ditched her top while filming, showing off her bare breasts as she soaked up the rays with her friends outside. Gaga looked absolutely flawless wearing nothing but tiny green bikini bottoms and a pair of chic sunglasses. She was all smiles while laughing it up with her pals, flaunting her edgy tattoos for the special occasion. Her friends seemed to be totally unfazed with her eye-catching display! See pics of stars going topless, right here.

Fans are in for a major treat, since Gaga’s candid documentary will show a behind-the-scenes look at her life in the spotlight. “This the first time Gaga has offered no-holds-barred access like this,” a source told Page Six. The documentary will cover major moments in Gaga’s life like the release of her fifth album, Joanne, her split with Taylor Kinney, 36, and her Emmy Award-nominated Superbowl Halftime performance. Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, even opened up about her feud with Madonna, 59. “I just want Madonna to f**king push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I’m a piece of s**t,” she admitted. Yowza!

Gaga recently pushed back the dates of the European leg of her tour until 2018. She was supposed to kick off her performances on Sept. 21, but decided against it to tend to her health and well-being. “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform,” a statement from Live Nation read. “She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.” Mother Monster deserves all the rest and relaxation she needs, so hopefully she feels better soon!

