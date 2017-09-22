Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Expecting First Child & Their Fans Are Freaking Out

No words! A report has surfaced that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child together and fans are absolutely losing their minds! Check out what they’re saying here!

There’s never a dull moment with this family! Kylie Jenner, 20, is allegedly pregnant with BF Travis Scott, 25, according to TMZ, and the internet is losing its mind over the insane news! The young reality star reportedly started telling friends early in Sept. at the Day N Night Festival in Anaheim, CA, where Travis was performing. And we’re even hearing reports regarding the sex of their first child! It’s said to be a girl! Check out more adorable of pics of Travis and Kylie together right here!

“I actually can’t,” one fan responded. “Kylie Jenner is pregnant and the news is breaking 2 days before Keeping Up Season 14 starts… sis.” “Travis Scott x Kylie Jenner = parents!!!” an elated fan proclaimed. “If Kylie Jenner is pregnant, you will find my jaw on the floor not attached to my body,” yet another fan wrote. This news is so big, Kylie fans are struggling to believe it!

Now that this mind-blowing report is out there, followers have begun scouring social media in search of evidence of a baby bump prior to the group selfie she post on Sept. 22 in which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star definitely looks like she has a bun in the oven! Not convinced that this photo proves the reports to be true? Well consider this — Kylie was a no-show at New York Fashion this year, which is unheard of for the youngest Jenner! It should be noted that neither Kylie, Travis, nor the Kardashian camp have confirmed the report thus far, but the evidence is starting to pile up!

