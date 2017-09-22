Is Kylie Jenner Flaunting Baby Bump On Snapchat? First Pic After Pregnancy Report

WOW! Amid reports that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, fans believe she’s flaunting her baby bump on social media! Take a look at the photo that’s stirring the pot!

Kylie Jenner, 20, took to Snapchat on Sept 22, where she posted a group mirror selfie with some of her besties, including Jordyn Woods, 19. However, there was something unusual in the photo that has fans in a tizzy — an apparent baby bump! Fans claim that the photo in question shows Kylie flaunting what appears to be a baby bump. And, it’s not out of the blue. Just today, Sept. 22, news broke that Kylie is reportedly pregnant with her boyfriend, Travis Scott‘s child! See the shocking image, below.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has even been telling friends about her bundle of joy, as reported by TMZ, who was first to report the news. Earlier this month, Kylie was reportedly gushing to friends about the baby at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA. And, Travis, 25, has allegedly been doing the same. The rapper has reportedly been sharing with friends that his life is about to change, and he’s even revealed the gender [which you can see here]! The site also pointed out that Kylie’s been posting old photos of herself on Instagram, as well as current snaps, only from the chest up.

Other hints that Kylie may be pregnant? — Well, she didn’t show up to New York Fashion week during the first week of Sept., which is a rarity for her. And, she was not present for the Kardashians’ 10th Anniversary Special with Megyn Kelly, 46, slated to air this Sunday, on E!.

Kylie, Travis and the Kardashian family have yet to confirm the news. However, it may be sooner than you think. The Kardashian family is reportedly planning on confirming the news today, according to Page Six, who also claims Kylie is four months along.

Kylie and Travis began dating in early April [2017], after she split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Tyga, 27.

