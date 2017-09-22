Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick For Hooking Up With Sofia Richie: It’s A ‘Little Weird’

Although Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s romance appears to be heating up, not everyone is so thrilled! Check out what his ex Kourtney Kardashian thinks of his new flame!

For weeks, Scott Disick, 34, and Sofia Richie have been spotted out and about together around LA and NYC, feeding the rumors that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has found himself a new ladylove! Then on Sept. 21, some pics leaked of Scott and the 19-year-old stunner locking lips in Miami together! However, one person isn’t overjoyed that Scott is once again gallivanting around with a much younger woman! According to Us Weekly‘s insider, his baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is cringing about his new tryst! Check out photos of Scott and Sofia’s blossoming relationship right here!

“Kourtney thinks this fling with Sofia is a little weird, but nothing shocks her anymore,” a source told the mag. “Kourtney just wants Scott to be his old self. She shares three kids with him, so she’ll always want the best for him and will always make sure he’s happy.” The insider went on to add that the eldest Kardashian sister “doesn’t care about who Scott dates. It’s not on her radar and she’s happy in her own relationship” with Younes Bendjima, 24.

As we previously reported, Kourt posted a pic in which Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, are giving her a hug after Scott’s kissing photos surfaced. The caption reads: “Some will test you, some will use you, some will love you, and some will teach you. But the ones who are truly important are the ones who bring out the best in you. They are the rare and amazing people who remind you why it’s worth it. -Unknown.” Could she be taking a subtle jab at Scott?

