Kailyn Lowry On Her ‘Rollercoaster’ Ride Co-Parenting With Javi, Plus She Hints At Baby Name

Talk that talk, Kailyn Lowry! In a tell-all interview, the ‘Teen Mom’ star exclusively tells HL how co-parenting with her ex, Javi isn’t the easiest. And, yes, she HAS chosen a baby name!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, let HL inside her world as a working mother of three on Sept. 21, where we sat down with her for a tell-all interview; and, nothing was off limits. She took us through her co-parenting process with all of her exes and baby daddies, Javi Marroquin, Jo Rivera and Chris Lopez. While Kailyn said that she gets along with both Chris and Jo, she admitted that she doesn’t always see eye to eye with Javi. “My relationship with all three of them I would say… with Javi is more of a rollercoaster,” she confessed. Although Kailyn did not spend much of our interview discussing Javi, it was evident that their relationship is a major work-in-progress.

“I get along with Chris, I get along with Jo. That’s how it works right now,” she said. But, the real question is, do all three baby daddies get along? — “Javi and Jo get along. Chris and Jo get along, so… it makes it easy for me when everyone’s getting along.” Did you notice that she didn’t mention what the relationship between Chris and Javi is like? Well, that’s because “they’ve never formally met,” Kailyn confessed. She explained, “It’s probably better that way right now. Javi and I are up and down like we always have been, but I get along with Chris and Jo so that’s helpful.”

Kailyn shares her first child, Issac, 7, with Jo. She and Javi have a 3-year-old son together, Lincoln. And, then there’s “baby Lo,” who she shares with Chris. As you may know, “baby Lo,” who was born in July, isn’t the official name of her third child. She and Chris gave their 3-month-old that moniker — which pays homage to both of their last names, Lowery and Lopez — until they decide on an official name. However the wait is over… kind of. Kailyn told us that she has picked a name, but there’s a catch. We’ll let her explain…

“I still haven’t filed the paperwork for it [the name], because I’m not dead set. I have ideas. I had a nurse pick out a name out of a paper bag. It was super fun! I can’t commit to filing the paperwork, so I’m not sure what the name is. I know what the name is, but I’m not committed to it. I like a bunch of names, but I don’t know what one is going to fit his personality; that’s the problem, that’s where I’m stuck; I like this name, but does it follow his personality enough to go file the paperwork. Why didn’t I have this problem with the other two? What is wrong with me!” Kailyn, there’s nothing wrong with you, girl!

Back to her relationship with Javi; Kailyn and her ex’s tumultuous relationship has been far from perfect since we first saw them together on Teen Mom. Now, we will see their divorce play out on another show, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, when its 9th season premieres on WE tv, Oct. 12 at 9 PM ET. In a shocking trailer for the premiere, Kailyn and Javi are seen tearfully arguing. “I filed for divorce, and that’s the end of it,” Kailyn cries. Later, Javi tearfully says, “I don’t want to face this.” Bottom line, Kailyn is ready to move on, but Javi is hoping Marriage Boot Camp brings them back together. Kailyn will also reveal on the show that she slept with Javi’s best friend. Will Javi reach his breaking point? We’ll have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, who do you want to see Kailyn with?