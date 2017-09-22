Jimmy Kimmel Slams New Trumpcare: Guy Who Fired Meat Loaf Knows Nothing About Health Care

For the third night in a row Jimmy Kimmel tore into politicians over their latest attempt to kill Obamacare. He slammed Donald Trump for being a former reality show star who knows zero about health care.

Jimmy Kimmel, 48, is not going to step down from his soap box over Donald Trump, 71, and Senate Republicans trying to kill Obamacare with the Graham-Cassidy bill. For the third night in a row on Sept. 21, he laid into politicians trying to shift decision-making to states where insurance companies could deny someone with a pre-existing condition coverage, like his four-month-old son Billy who was born with a defect. He’s especially pissed that the president is trying to lord over health care when he has no knowledge of the complexities of the system, as his last job was starring on NBC’s reality show The Apprentice.

After playing a video of Louisiana’s other senator saying that Jimmy basically was unqualified to be getting into the health care debate, he laid into what qualifications President Trump himself has. “But I understand the gist of what he’s saying, that I should not be the guy you go to for information on health care. And if these guys like inbred John Kennedy (the senator, not the late president) would tell the truth for a change, I wouldn’t have to!” Jimmy ranted. “I see these comments from these angry people saying ‘what qualifies you to talk about this stuff? You’re a comedian, go back to not being funny’ and I find it is my duty to remind these people who are so concerned about my qualifications that the guy you voted for president….his qualification was this,” and rolled a clip of Donald firing singer Meat Loaf on The Apprentice. Bravo Jimmy! See pics of Jimmy’s son Billy.

“I guarantee [Trump] doesn’t know anything about this Graham-Cassidy bill He doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid. He barely knows the difference between Melania and Ivanka,” Jimmy joked. He said that the only thing Trump wants is something…ANYTHING…that will erase President Barack Obama‘s legacy. “For Donald Trump, this isn’t about the Graham-Cassidy bill. It’s about getting rid of Obamacare, which he hates, primarily because Obama’s name is on it….At this point he would sign anything if it meant getting rid of Obamacare. He’d sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes and Noble in Fallujah, if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare.”

