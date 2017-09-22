Jhene Aiko Drops New Album ‘Trip’ Featuring A Duet With Boyfriend Big Sean & We’re Shook

Jhene Aiko gave fans the best gift ever by dropping her new album ‘Trip’ on Sept. 22, and we’re obsessed. Listen to all 22 tracks, including a duet with her boyfriend Big Sean, here!

Jhené Aiko, 29, and Big Sean, 29, have teamed up for an unexpected collaboration on her new album Trip, proving that they’re still going strong! “I always get caught in the moment/With you, with you,” Jhene croons on the chorus of “Moments.” “I can’t watch the news lately, it’s been too depressing,” Big Sean replies on the second verse, “I’d rather be with you, bodies pressing and decompressing.” Aww! Stream the new record below.

Jhene also released a 23-minute short film of the same name on Sept. 20; in it, the singer stars as a poet named Penny who is mourning the death of her brother. Penny meets a stranger, Dante, while writing near the beach, and the journey that ensues is super emotional. “I am looking for a brother’s love in every single man but you’ll never see me like my brother did, you’ll never need me like my brother did,” Penny tells Dante at one point, “There’s a black hole in my soul. It’s beginning to show through my dilated pupils behind lids half-closed. I thought that I would be fine by now, but suffering doesn’t die, it grows.” You can watch “Trip” above.

Check out more of the lyrics to “Moments:”

You better freeze the moment, seize it, own it

Focus is on it, our time to go in

‘Yo time be on it

Lose yourself and find something you won’t let escape the moment, yeah

Everything you need to be contented is right here

Right in this minute

You can have it when you understand that all that matters is right here

