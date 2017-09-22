Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Beyonce & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It was a great week in fashion, so let’s take a look back at the best dressed stars of the week! See photos of Rihanna, J-Lo, Gigi Hadid and more!

Jennifer Lopez looked STUNNING at a World Of Dance party on September 19 in West Hollywood, Calif. The dress had cut outs in all the right places — her shoulder, her hip — and had a big slit on one side, showing off her toned legs. She looked amazing, and posed next to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at the party. The exact dress was the Open Shoulder & Leg Waist Cut Out Pencil Dress from David Koma‘s Resort 2018 collection . She accessorized with Djula and Pasquale Bruni diamond rings, black Giuseppe Zanotti heels, and wore her hair in a flirty ponytail.

Rihanna looked pretty in purple celebrating the launch of her Fenty Beauty line in England at Harvey Nichols. She was wearing a frilly Molly Goddard dress and looked like a princess! RiRi just launched Fenty Beauty — with tons of foundation shades, mattifying blotting powder and papers, shimmer sticks and much more — and now she has a new Galaxy Collection dropping in October, in time for the holidays! It has almost a dozen new eye, lip and cheek products, including a gorgeous eyeshadow palette!

Beyonce has been out and about on date nights with husband Jay Z after giving birth to twins this summer. She looks amazing! She hit up a couple Broadway shows while in New York and went to Rihanna’s Diamond Ball charity dinner while in New York. On one night out, she wore a ruffled denim shirt with lots of cleavage, and thigh plaid shorts that really showcased her long legs. She looked stunning with a bubble ponytail and blue lipstick!

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a gorgeous Julien Macdonald silver gown at the amfAR Gala Milano on September 21, 2017 in Milan, Italy. Hailey Baldwin was gorgeous in green at the same event. Adriana Lima wore a stunning black and white outfit while promoting her new show American Beauty Star. Heidi Klum wore a gorgeous yellow gown for the AGT finale. Gigi Hadid looked chic and cool in a hot leather jacket by Tommy Hilfiger and skinny jeans while out and about in London. See photos of everyone in the gallery above!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer Lopez was best dressed of the week?