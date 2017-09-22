Did Jenelle Evans Call Off Her Wedding? New Report Claims Massive Fight With David

Oh no! Did ‘Teen Mom 2’ star Jenelle Evans pull the plug on her wedding one day before she was supposed to walk down the aisle!? Here’s what we know.

Looking forward to seeing pics and clips from Jenelle Evans‘, 25, nuptials with David Eason on Sept. 23!? You are not alone! However, according to a new report, the Teen Mom 2 star just nixed her ceremony! The decision to call of the wedding came after a huge fight between the bride and groom, according to Radar Online! See loads more pics of David and Jenelle right here!

“You’re not giving a f**k what I feel,” she reportedly screamed at David. “No, I’m done, you can have the ring!” Then she proceeded to take off her engagement ring, put it on a table in their backyard in front of loads of guests! Why was she so steamed? They are reporting that David spent Friday (Sept. 22) working around the house rather than looking after Jenelle on their first day of their special weekend.

Another reason for her supposed outburst is her mother’s absence at the possibly-cancelled nuptials. Her troubled relationship with her mother has been well documented. “I said for two hours I wanted him to care about me, talk to me about my mom situation,” she reportedly told a friend at the gathering. “I don’t have a mom coming tomorrow, he has a mom. I want his attention. This is my house, and he does not give a f**k. I’ve been crying all day.” Afterwards she left in a huff, leaving attendees bewildered. However, our sources tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that all this drama is merely “fake news”!

HollywoodLifers, who do YOU believe? Our source or their reporting? Let us know!