JAY-Z Credits Blue Ivy, 5, For Saving Song On His New Album: Her Music Skills ‘Are Amazing’

After hearing Blue Ivy on dad JAY-Z’s latest album, fans were convinced the world had a new rapper on their hands. Turns out, Jay agrees! In a new interview, the star reveals his daughter may just be a musical ‘genius!’

For those who missed it, JAY-Z‘s, 47, latest album 4:44, which was released back in June, features his and Beyonce‘s, 36, adorable five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. But not only is Blue on the bonus track “We Family,” she actually RAPS — plus, according to Jay, she was totally free styling in the studio and sounded “amazing!” Sitting down with BBC Radio 1 in a new interview that was published on Sept. 22, the rapper/producer gushed about his talented daughter and how she ended up saving his now-hit song. Click here to see adorable pics of Blue Ivy channeling mom Beyonce.

“That young lady, she can write the beat!” the BBC interviewer told Jay, referring to Blue’s musical debut on 4:44. And of course, the proud father couldn’t help but agree. “Her pockets are amazing,” he said of his little girl. “I taped her doing that. She literally did that one time. That was one time, five minutes.” Explaining how it all unfolded, Jay admitted that Blue being on the album was not planned from the start — it was just a happy accident! “That was right at the end of the album, I had just recorded ‘Family Feud,’ and I was happy with the recording. So I said, ‘Bring up the ‘We Family’ track, Ima try to improve on that,'” Jay said.

“And we brought it up and I couldn’t come up with anything. So, I’m playing the track and [Blue’s] listening, and she was probably like, ‘Hey Pop, this is how you do it.’ I was like, ‘Forget it,’ so I left her alone, and she climbed up on the stool, put on the headphones, and she just started going.” Pretty amazing, right? I guess it’s just in your blood when both your parents are super talented musicians! “I don’t know what she was saying, but ‘never seen a ceiling in my whole life’ is the most genius line on the album, I must say,” Jay added. “For the rest of that, she was just free styling and she was just finding really good pockets. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this kid!'”

To hear Jay talking about Blue, you can skip ahead in the above video to the 8:27 mark. “Please tell me there’s been an exchange — now do you have to sing Frozen‘s ‘Let it Go’ with her?” the interviewer wanted to know. “Oh I was doing that already!” Jay said with a laugh. “She owed me that.” LOL. In the past, when talking about Blue’s mad rapping skills, Jay described his shock when learning his daughter had major musical talent.

“Blue got the headphones and climbed on the little stool, and she just started rapping!” the artist told Tidal. “She was catching on. I have it on my phone. Five minutes of her doing that. I was like, she understands the concept of a hook! She’s 5.”

