JAY-Z Performs ‘Family Feud’ & ‘Numb / Encore’ At Rare Live Set

JAY-Z, 47, doesn’t perform or do too much press these days, but he stopped by the BBC Radio 1’ “Live Lounge” for a special set and interview. JAY honored Chester Bennington of Linkin Park with “Numb / Encore,” and we admit to getting emotional. Watch the video of his “Numb / Encore” performance above, and scroll to see him do “Family Feud,” which appears on 4:44.

The rapper also spoke to BBC Radio host Clara Amfo before his performance for a rare interview (below.) “It’s my passion, it’s what I love to do — make music and perform — it’s not even a choice for me, it’s just who I am,” he said. “I always try to push the envelope and make new things, something that’s an elevated version of what I’ve done,” JAY added. It’s safe to say that he accomplished that with 4:44, no?

“My music always [mimics] what I’m going through at that time,” JAY continued, “You see the awkwardness [of me] trying to figure that out…I love the blemishes of my career as well, because I can go back and see myself trying to figure it out and trying to represent my truths in all my music.” See more photos from JAY-Z’s 4:44 visuals here.

If you’re dying to see him live, don’t worry. You can catch JAY-Z on tour starting next month — see all of the dates here.

