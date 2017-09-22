Is Kylie Jenner Kim K’s Surrogate? Fans Suggest Plot Twist After Pregnancy News

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby… or is she? Some fans think she’s actually Kim Kardashian’s mysterious surrogate that we’ve been hearing about! PLOT TWIST!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby, as sources have claimed to TMZ in a shocking Sept. 22 report. Now, fans on Twitter are pointing out that the timeline is consistent with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s attempt at Baby #3! Sources claim to multiple outlets that Kylie is about 4 months along, which coincides with the progress of her sister’s surrogate. If the reports about Kylie are true, then she would be giving birth in January — the very same month Kimye’s surrogate is meant to give birth to their twins? Coincidence? Is Kylie helping her sister and giving her the greatest gift ever — the miracle of life?

Well, it’s a fun theory. But in the end, it’s likely that Kim and Kanye have chosen a professional surrogate who has previously carried a child to term. As TMZ previously reported, Kimye’s surrogate is an “an African-American woman in her 20s” and a fit mother of two boys. Still, if fans on Twitter had their way, the sisters would be bonding in a much bigger way than ever before. And by looking at some of the memes and tweets they’ve posted, we kind of wished it was true ourselves now.

Just check out this amazing tweets from people:

Do I believe the hype that Kylie Jenner is pregnant? Probably just Kim's surrogate 🤷🏼‍♀️ — ChelseaHarperx (@ChelseaaHarperx) September 22, 2017

Plot Twist: Kylie Jenner is the surrogate for Kim & Kanye pic.twitter.com/tQuq9GqcPd — Ali (@TvvitterGod1) September 22, 2017

What if the twist in the alleged Kylie Jenner pregnancy is that she's Kim and Kanye's surrogate for baby no. 3? pic.twitter.com/RI8CG18Qvz — David Onda (@David_Onda) September 22, 2017

Kylie Jenner is Kim’s surrogate for her 3rd baby. They ain’t slick. Sis has all the money in the world for birth control with Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/h8Or5SPeMg — AdverseScrutiny (@adversescrutiny) September 22, 2017

Other fans of course are simply freaking out over the very happy, yet unexpected news. Then, of course, there are the Tyga fans who have questions of their own! Inquiring minds!

