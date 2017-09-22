Tweets

Is Kylie Jenner Kim K’s Surrogate? Fans Suggest Plot Twist After Pregnancy News

*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kylie Jenner took in some retail therapy with her bff and cancer patient, Harry Hudson. Last week Kylie donated 500K to help fight Hodgkins Lymphoma. The reality tv star looks happy sporting leggings and a tee paired with white sneakers. Kylie’s lips looked a bit fuller during her outing, the reality star recently revealed on her show “Life of Kylie’’ that she "didn’t feel desirable or pretty’’ after a comment made by a guy she kissed in her mid teens. The traumatic incident ultimately played a role in her decision to have her lips enhanced.Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Harry HudsonBACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Calabasas, CA - Kylie Jenner took in some retail therapy with her bff and cancer patient, Harry Hudson. Last week Kylie donated 500K to help fight Hodgkins Lymphoma. The reality tv star looks happy sporting leggings and a tee paired with white sneakers. Kylie’s lips looked a bit fuller during her outing, the reality star recently revealed on her show “Life of Kylie’’ that she "didn’t feel desirable or pretty’’ after a comment made by a guy she kissed in her mid teens. The traumatic incident ultimately played a role in her decision to have her lips enhanced. Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Harry Hudson BACKGRID USA 12 SEPTEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: IXOLA / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Music Editor

Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby… or is she? Some fans think she’s actually Kim Kardashian’s mysterious surrogate that we’ve been hearing about! PLOT TWIST!

Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott‘s baby, as sources have claimed to TMZ in a shocking Sept. 22 report. Now, fans on Twitter are pointing out that the timeline is consistent with Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West‘s attempt at Baby #3! Sources claim to multiple outlets that Kylie is about 4 months along, which coincides with the progress of her sister’s surrogate. If the reports about Kylie are true, then she would be giving birth in January — the very same month Kimye’s surrogate is meant to give birth to their twins? Coincidence? Is Kylie helping her sister and giving her the greatest gift ever — the miracle of life?

Well, it’s a fun theory. But in the end, it’s likely that Kim and Kanye have chosen a professional surrogate who has previously carried a child to term. As TMZ previously reported, Kimye’s surrogate is an “an African-American woman in her 20s” and a fit mother of two boys. Still, if fans on Twitter had their way, the sisters would be bonding in a  much bigger way than ever before. And by looking at some of the memes and tweets they’ve posted, we kind of wished it was true ourselves now.

Just check out this amazing tweets from people:

Other fans of course are simply freaking out over the very happy, yet unexpected news. Then, of course, there are the Tyga fans who have questions of their own! Inquiring minds!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie is Kim’s surrogate? Tell us your theories!