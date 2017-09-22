Ian Somerhalder Slammed For Joking That He Threw Out Nikki Reed’s Birth Control

If what Ian Somerhalder said was supposed to be a joke, fans didn’t think it was funny. After Ian said he threw out Nikki Reed’s birth control so she’d get pregnant, fans were furious with the ‘Vampire Diaries’ star!

Ian Somerhalde, 38, and Nikki Reed, 29, welcomed their first child – a baby girl named Bodhi – on July 25, and the proud parents talked about how the road to parenthood while on the Sept. 20 episode of Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast. During the conversation, Dr. Belin asks the couple when they decided to have a kid. “May, I can tell you,” Ian said, before Nikki added, “Oh yeah, when you threw out all my birth control pills!”

Wait, what? Turns out, in order to get his wife pregnant, Ian said he make an executive decision. “Unbeknownst to poor Nikki, she didn’t realize that I was gonna go in her purse and take out her birth control,” Ian said, according to Jezebel. “And…by the way, it was the beginning of the pack, so I had to pop all of those suckers out…” When asked how she felt about that, Nikki laughed it off. “There’s a six-minute video where she’s freaking out,” Ian said.

“What’s so cool is there’s this video of me with this handful of these little pills,” Ian said. Their friend Lindsey is talking with Nikki, Ian said, “and I went like this, and Lindsey so expertly put it on slow motion, and you just see them…and they slowly go into the toilet.” Huh. While everyone seemed to have a chuckle over Ian’s prank, others didn’t think this was so hilarious. In fact, fans were furious about what the called “reproductive coercion,” or when a partner (Ian) uses a collection of behaviors (throwing away birth control) to pressure or coerce a partner into becoming a parent.

Ian somerhalder threw away his wifes birth control pills without her knowing so she could get pregnant.. I feel sick pic.twitter.com/XKFhBpaVV1 — angie scofield (@japril) September 22, 2017

Ian Somerhalder throwing out Nikki Reed's birth control w/o her permission is disgusting. Reproductive coercion is a form of abuse — Taryn Rosé (@Q_Taryntino) September 22, 2017

ian somerhalder throwing away nikki reed’s birth control pills while watching her panic about them is literally more proof that he is trash pic.twitter.com/CebSTezpfN — j*n (@bfunsoIved) September 22, 2017

I listened to the podcast where Ian somerhalder literally FLAUNTS that he flushed his wife’s birth control and I am fuming!!!! — katie (@stellerstyles) September 22, 2017

Ew. Iam Somerhalder threw out his wife's birth control without her knowing? pic.twitter.com/zWXPijHl0C — Kelly (@kelster718) September 22, 2017

Dear writer. Here's my note to you on irresponsible journalism. pic.twitter.com/0P7wVa2IBm — Nikki Reed (@NikkiReed_I_Am) September 22, 2017

The backlash and accusations got so bad that Nikki even had to address it. “WOMEN’S RIGHTS MATTER,” Nikki tweeted at the begin of her Sept. 22 response, “so please don’t use false narratives to highlight issues that are truly important! We should be talking about these things, but using a funny interview between married [people] and twisting it to perpetuate gossip is irresponsible.” She actually released a much longer statement. “When you actually listen to the podcast…you’ll here how [forced] I felt.”

What do you think about this whole mess, HollywoodLifers? Did people take this story out of context? Or do you think Ian deserved to get dragged for what he said?