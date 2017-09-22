Gwen Stefani Reveals She’s Thinking About ‘Forever’ With Blake Shelton On Their Sweet Christmas Duet

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton answered fans’ prayers and released another swoon-worthy duet! Listen to their sugary sweet song ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas.’

Ready to get into the romantic holiday spirit a few months early? Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 47, have teamed up for the title track of Gwen’s upcoming Christmas album called You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and it’s everything we dreamed of and more. The lovebirds both show off their vocal prowess to the sound of a cheery beat, surpassing expectations with their romantic and sweet lyrics. Listen to the spectacularly catchy duet, which became available on pre-order today, Sept. 22, right here!

The duo previously collaborated on “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” but that was ages ago. Well, our patience has been rewarded! The couple professes their love and devotion to each other throughout the upbeat track, and we can’t even pick just one warm and fuzzy line, because basically, they’re all the warmest and fuzziest. “Thought I was done for, thought that love had died,” Blake croons on the second verse, adding, “But you came along; I swear you saved my life.” Aww!

However, it’s Gwen who really takes the cake on the bridge. “I never thought I’d find a love like this,” she declares, “But I found forever in that very first kiss.” Gwen and Blake, together forever? YES! See the best pics of Gwen and Blake’s summer together here.

Check out more of the lyrics to “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” and take a listen:

I want to thank the storm that brought the snow

Thanks to the string of lights that make it glow

But I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

It barely took a breath to realize

We’re gonna be a classic for all time

I wanna thank you, baby

You make it feel like Christmas

You Make It Feel Like Christmas is due Oct. 6. In the meantime, we’ll leave you with this weird Blake tweet about it:

