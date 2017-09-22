Kendall Jenner Stars In Fergie’s Glamorous New Video For ‘Enchanté’ With Vocals By Axl

Beauty queen! Kendall Jenner serves as the leading lady in Fergie’s epic new music video for, ‘Enchanté (Carine).’ Even better, Fergie’s son Axl sings in French on the catchy track released Sept. 22! Prepare to be wowed!

While Fergie‘s, 42, new album Double Dutchess is full of sure-to-be hits, one of her coolest tracks to date is her song “Enchanté (Carine).” The singer dropped the highly anticipated music video for the single today, starring none other than Kendall Jenner, 21. The model channels Sleeping Beauty while waking up from a snooze, serving up all sorts of fierceness while debuting a plethora of glamorous looks. Fergie’s song adorably features vocals by her and Josh Duhamel‘s, 44, four-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel. And not only does little Axl sing his heart out not once, but twice on the catchy track, he sings in a different language! Axl starts the entire song off with a bang by sweetly singing in French, and his cute little voice has totally melted our hearts. Click here to see pics from Fergie’s “Like It Ain’t Nuttin” music video.

Axl sings the below lyrics, which loosely translate to: “Nice to meet you, it’s very nice.” And while we know the youngster’s only four, he sounds pretty darn good! Maybe we’ve got a future singer on our hands? Fergie’s little boy begins the song and then repeats his part about halfway through the track. We love how the star found a creative way to incorporate her son into her work — just like how JAY-Z, 47, had daughter Blue Ivy, 5, literally rap on HIS latest album.

Enchante como ta le vu

Tres merci beaucoup

Enchante como ta le vu

Tres bien merci beaucoup

Double Dutchess, which was released on Sept. 22, is the second studio album by Fergie, who used to be in the Black Eyed Peas. It’s also a visual album! The work comes right on the heels of Fergie and Josh announcing on Sept. 14 that they have officially split after eight years of marriage. “With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they explained in a statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Listen to Axl sing above, and let us know what you think of his adorable voice! Is he the cutest or what?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you a fan of Fergie’s new album? What do you think of Axl on ‘Enchanté (Carine)’?