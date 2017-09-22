Fergie Drops First Album Since 2006 & It Was 100% Worth The Wait — Listen To ‘Double Dutchess’

To say Fergie’s album has been a long time coming would be an understatement. One decade after ‘The Dutchess,’ she’s finally given us the sequel and it’s everything we dreamed of! Stream ‘Double Dutchess’ here.

Fergie, 42, is back, and wow, we missed her. Double Dutchess (Sept. 22) is a collaboration-heavy effort — Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and YG all feature on tracks — but otherwise, the Black Eyed Pea is flying solo once again and we love it. The songstress shows off her new style and swag on 13 epic new jams, proving she’s still a force to be reckoned with. Try not to shake your booty after hearing these insanely catchy beats. Listen to her scorching hot new record below!

Double Dutchess is also a “visual album,” and it’s been on our radar since “L.A. Love (La La)” dropped in September 2014. We then heard “M.I.L.F. $” in July 2016, and “Life Goes On” that November. It does feel like Fergie dragged it out a little bit, but good things take time! And, you know, now that the album is here, all is forgiven. See more of Fergie’s hottest pics here.

“It’s all over the map because if it wasn’t, that wouldn’t be true to who I am: That’s my musical taste,” Fergie told People of the record in a December interview. “There’s also like hip-hop, pop, dance, kind of tropical — I guess they’re calling it ‘trop-hop’ — and some more modern stuff that I’ve played with; some throwback, some retro, because I like to do that and edu-ma-cate and see if people can pick the references,” she added. “So it kind of really is a 10-year reunion to The Dutchess, but its not trying to be The Dutchess: It just is all over the place because that’s who I am.”

Stream Double Dutchess:

