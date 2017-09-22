Ellen DeGeneres Gathers All Her Alter Egos To Spoof Taylor Swift’s ‘LWYMMD’ — Hilarious Video

Taylor Swift didn’t invite her pal, Ellen DeGeneres, to take part in her latest video…so Ellen decided to hilariously take things into her own hands and insert HERSELF into the footage. Watch here!

LOL, Ellen DeGeneres never fails to make us laugh! The hilarious talk show host released her own version of Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, and it’s SO funny. Along with inserting herself into the bathtub full of diamonds with Taylor, she also gathered all HER alter egos in one place, just like Taylor does at the end of the original vid. Of course, there’s Karla Kardashian, Ellen’s Halloween costume from 2015, but there’s also a twerking Ellen and plenty more. Check out the spoof in the video above!

Taylor released the video for “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single off her upcoming sixth album, on Aug. 27 at the 2017 MTV VMAs. However, since then, she’s continued to remain under the radar. On Labor Day Weekend, she was photographed attending her longtime friend, Abigail Anderson’s, wedding, and that same night, she dropped a second song from Reputation called “…Ready For It?” She’s shared some behind the scenes videos, as well, but it’s clear she’s still trying to stay low key — we can only hope it means she’s planning something BIG for the Nov. 10 album release!

Of course, throughout the last year, Taylor has also been spending a lot of time out of the spotlight to develop her relationship with new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. The pair’s romance went public in May, although they’ve reportedly been dating for much longer than that. For now, we’ll just have to keep listening to “LWYMMD” and “…Ready For It?” on repeat until Tay blesses us with more new music!

